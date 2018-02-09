Fog to be observed across Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of snowfall will be moderate in northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog and stiff wind are expected in some parts of the country.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola and Almaty regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 18mps and 23 mps in Aktobe and Zhambyl regions, respectively.