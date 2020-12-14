  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog to blanket 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    21:39, 14 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket Akmola region on December 15. Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Aktobe region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket the city of Uralsk at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be covered by fog on December 15-16. Westerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!