Fog to blanket greater part of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather accompanied by precipitations, fog, ice slick, and snowstorm.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s, ground blizzard are to hit North Kazakhstan region.



Wind is expected to increase near Zhalanashkol up to 18-23 m/s.



High wind is to sweep across East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions.



Fog is forecast to coat locally in Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions.



Fog and ice slick are to hit West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, ground blizzard, fog and ice slick are expected today in Kostanay region.



Ground blizzard and strong wind are to grip Almaty region.