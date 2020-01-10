Fog to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to linger in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing precipitation to the south and southwest of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of blowing snow will be high in Zhambyl region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Icy conditions will persist on roads in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.