Fog to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in western and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan today, March 11.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, fog and black ice will take hold of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog as well.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl region.