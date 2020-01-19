"Kazinform" International News Agency
Trends
Akorda
Appointments
Incidents
kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
World News
Central Asia
Eurasia
Middle East
America
Africa
Incidents
Kazakhstan
Regions
Society
Law and Order
Culture
Sport
Politics
President
Government
Parliament
International Relations
Analytics
Economy
About us
About agency
Advertisement
Photo
Tags
Contacts
Partners
Site map
Main Page
All news
Fog to blanket Nur-Sultan Jan 20
16:52, 19 January 2020
Photo: None
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fog is expected to blanket the Kazakh capital on January 20, Kazinform learnt from the local emergencies department.
Tags:
Astana
Weather in Kazakhstan
Nur-Sultan
Redactor
Currently reading
{{ title }}
More news in our
Telegram channel!