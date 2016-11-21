  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog to blanket S Kazakhstan on Monday

    10:03, 21 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will torment southern Kazakhstan bringing black ice, gusty wind and blizzard. Fogs are expected in some areas of the country.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28-30 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard is to hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.

    Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Kazakhstan and Asia Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!