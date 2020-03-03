Fog to blanket several regions on March 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gusting wind, snowfall and fog are forecast in several regions of the country on March 4, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket some areas in Akmola region. Gusts of western and southwestern wind will increase to 15-18mps at night and in the morning.

The city of Kokshetau will be hit by a western, southwestern wind sometimes reaching 15mps.

Snowfall will hit East Kazakhstan region at night on March 4. Some areas will see fog, ground blizzard and ice slick. A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind is forecast as well.

Fog is expected in the North Kazakhstan region on March 4-5. Ground blizzard and ice slick are predicted in the daytime on March 5. A 15-20mps wind is forecast as well.

A 15-20mps western and northwestern wind will strike the city of Petropavlovsk on March 4-5.

Fog will descend in Kostanay region and Kyzylorda regions. A 15-20mps wind is forecast in Kyzylorda region too.



