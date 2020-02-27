Fog to blanket West Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, reports.

On February 28 fog, black ice and snowstorms are expected to hit Akmola region. A wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will shroud tomorrow West Kazakhstan region. A wind will roll there at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

A dust storm is expected tomorrow in Mangistau region. A wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will batter the region. Chances of storm are high.