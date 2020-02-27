  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fog to blanket West Kazakhstan

    20:26, 27 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, reports.

    On February 28 fog, black ice and snowstorms are expected to hit Akmola region. A wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog will shroud tomorrow West Kazakhstan region. A wind will roll there at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    A dust storm is expected tomorrow in Mangistau region. A wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will batter the region. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!