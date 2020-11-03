Fog to grip Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for Nur-Sultan and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The Kazakh capital will wake up to foggy streets on November 4. Fog an ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. High wind will roll through the region.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region on November 4-5, Kostanay region on November 4. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will also grip North Kazakhstan on November 4-5. Strong wind will blow locally gusting up to 15-20 m/s.