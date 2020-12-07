  • kz
    Fog, wind and fog: storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    19:02, 07 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On December 8 fog will blanket Karaganda region locally. Chances of storm are high.

    Akmola region will face fog, ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.

    High frosts will grip Mangistau region tomorrow night.

    Fog will coat Turkestan region on December 8-10. Shymkent will wake up to foggy streets.

    Fog, ground blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
