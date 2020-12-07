Fog, wind and fog: storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 8 fog will blanket Karaganda region locally. Chances of storm are high.

Akmola region will face fog, ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.

High frosts will grip Mangistau region tomorrow night.

Fog will coat Turkestan region on December 8-10. Shymkent will wake up to foggy streets.

Fog, ground blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan.