Fog, wind and fog: storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
19:02, 07 December 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.
On December 8 fog will blanket Karaganda region locally. Chances of storm are high.
Akmola region will face fog, ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region gusting 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.
High frosts will grip Mangistau region tomorrow night.
Fog will coat Turkestan region on December 8-10. Shymkent will wake up to foggy streets.
Fog, ground blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan.