    Fog, wind and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan Fri

    07:16, 29 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for Friday, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ice-slick is expected to form today on the roads in Mangistau region. High wind is to roll at a speed of 17-22 m/s.

    Ice-slick and fog are forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind gusts are to reach 15-20 m/s.

    Akmola, Zhambyl regions are set to wake up to foggy streets. On February 1-2 ice-slick is expected to grip Zhambyl region. High wind is to sweep the region up to 23-28 m/s locally.

    On January 29 fog is forecast to blanket Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
