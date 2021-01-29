Fog, wind and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for Friday, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice-slick is expected to form today on the roads in Mangistau region. High wind is to roll at a speed of 17-22 m/s.

Ice-slick and fog are forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind gusts are to reach 15-20 m/s.

Akmola, Zhambyl regions are set to wake up to foggy streets. On February 1-2 ice-slick is expected to grip Zhambyl region. High wind is to sweep the region up to 23-28 m/s locally.

On January 29 fog is forecast to blanket Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.