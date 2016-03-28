Foggy and windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog and strong wind will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Foggy weather is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions and at night in Almaty, Atyrau regions. Black ice will cover the roads in Kostanay region.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in South Kazakhstan region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog, black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will grip North Kazakhstan region as well as Karaganda region in the daytime.