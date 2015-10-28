Foggy and windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow and rain, fog, ice glaze and wind speed increase will dominate in most regions of the country Oct 28. Southern, southeastern and eastern regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

According to Kazhydromet, some areas of the West Kazakhstan region will have foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per sec) today.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase up to 17-22 m per sec.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region in the daytime. Ice glaze and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec are expected there too.

Foggy weather is also forecast in the morning in Kostanay, Akmola, Mangystau, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions.