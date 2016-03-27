Foggy Astana from a bird&#39;s eye view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani vlogger Vitaly Perov posted a video on his YouTube channel showing foggy Astana from a bird's eye view.

It was quite a foggy week for the Kazakh capital, as Astana residents woke up to thick fog every morning.

"Fog in Astana is quite impressive, especially from a bird's eye view. It partially blankets the city, so you can see only Abu Dhabi Plaza and Khan Shatyr's peaks peeking through it," Perov wrote in the description box under the video.

