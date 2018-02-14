Foggy, blizzard conditions likely for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with snowfall and gusty wind is forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, February 14. Blizzard, fog and black ice will be observed across the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 to sometimes 25 mps will hit Almaty, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. It will gust up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan region. In the south-west of Zhambyl region gusts may reach up to 30 mps and more. Gusty wind is also expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Blizzard is forecast for parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.