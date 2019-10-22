Foggy day forecast for parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE has issued a weather forecast in Kazakhstan for October 22, Kazinform reports.

No precipitation is expected in major parts of Kazakhstan due to the influence of an extensive anticyclone.

Fog, black ice and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is predicted for North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.

Fog will also blanket East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions during night and morning hours.

Frosts of 1°C is expected in some areas of Turkestan region during night hours.