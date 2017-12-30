Foggy Saturday ahead for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national weather service predicts that fog and blizzard will persist across country.

According to Kazhydromet, chances of precipitation will be high only in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan as blowing snow, icy conditions on the roads, fog and gusty wind are forecast for those areas.



Gusts of wind ranging from 15 to 22 mps may hit Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket some parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Blizzard is expected in Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions.