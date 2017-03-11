Foggy, snowy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The MIA Emergencies Committee has announced weather forecast for March 11 on its website.

Snowfall is predicted for the eastern, south-eastern and central regions of the country. Fog and ice slick, strong wind with snow drifts are forecast in some areas. Western regions will be hit by a dust storm.



Fog will blanket Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions as well as North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Fog and snow drift are expected in Karaganda region.



Fog and black ice are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind in the South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20m/s and fog will descend in some areas. Wind speed in Atyrau region will rise to 15-20m/s.



Stiff wind up to 15-20m/s and dust storm will strike Mangistau region.