    Foggy start to the week in Kazakhstan - meteorologists

    07:32, 04 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 4. Only eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

    According to Kazhydromet, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm is expected in South Kazakhstan region.

