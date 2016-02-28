Foggy Sunday forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 28.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Akmola and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice is expected in Akmola region.