Foggy Sunday forecast for Kazakhstan
09:43, 28 February 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 28.
Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.
North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Akmola and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.
Black ice is expected in Akmola region.