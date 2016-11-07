  • kz
    Foggy weather, black ice predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 7

    07:55, 07 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with precipitation in some areas is predicted almost for all the regions of the country on Monday. Sunny weather is forecast in south-western regions. Fog, black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s as well as snow drift (in north-western regions) are expected too.

    According to Kazhydromet, foggy and windy weather as well as black ice are forecast in Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Snow drift, fog, black ice and stiff wind are expected in some areas of the North Kazakhstan region.

    Wind speed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Fog will cover some areas.

    Foggy weather is forecast also for Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions and at night in Almaty region.

    Fog and black ice are predicted for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

