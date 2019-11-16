  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan Nov 16

    09:46, 16 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on November 16, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some places of the Akmola region.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions. Rude wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 m / s.

    A snowstorm, ice slick and increased wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are predicted in East Kazakhstan region.

    Foggy weather is expected in Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Kostanay citizens are warned about black ice on roads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!