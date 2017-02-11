  • kz
    Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    09:14, 11 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low in central, southwestern, northern and northwestern Kazakhstan today. Snowfall, bleak wind, fog and black ice are expected in most regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts reaching 15-20 mps will batter Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

    Blizzard is likely to hit South Kazakhstan region.

    Meteorologists predict that black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

