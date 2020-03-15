Foggy weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy weather is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan on March 15, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog and 15-20 mps northwest wind is predicted for Mangistau region.

Southwest wind of 15-20 mps and dense fog patches are predicted for some parts of Akmola region and Kokshetau.

Thunderstorm, fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Fog and black ice are expected in some parts of Kostanay region. Southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in Kostanay city and the region on March 15.

Icy roads, fog and wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region. Rude wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the city of Petropavlovsk.