Foggy weather in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in western, eastern and southern Kazakhstan. Fog and gusty wind are expected in some areas. Dusty storm may hit southern Kazakhstan, while black ice is forecast for southeastern part of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Zhambyl region of black ice.