  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Foggy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Apr 26

    09:13, 26 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy weather is predicted for Kazakhstan on April 26, Kazinform reports referring to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    15-20 mps wind, fog are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

    Thunderstorm if forecast for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions. 15-20 mps wind and dense fog patches are predicted for Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.

    Foggy weather is also expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the area on April 26.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions during night and morning hours. Thunderstorm is expected at night in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!