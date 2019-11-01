Foggy weather predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather with precipitation in the form of rain and snow is predicted in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Wind strengthening is expected to be 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s in Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Fog, black ice and snowstorm are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions of the country.

Wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s in Pavlodar region.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are predicted in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and at night in Aktobe regions. Fog will blanket Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-20 m/s are forecast for some areas of Turkestan region.

Foggy weather is also predicted for West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.