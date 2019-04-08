Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate in Kazakhstan on Monday. Rains will fall in southern and western parts only. Fog and strong gusts of wind will persist in some areas. Thunderstorm and hail are possible in southern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, patchy fog will overspread Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and at night in Almaty, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl region. Wind speed will rise to 15-23mps there.



Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit East Kazakhstan region too and mist will form in some areas.



Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-23mps. Dust storm is possible there.



Some areas of Aktobe region will be hit by a 16mps wind.



A 15-20mps will hit Turkestan region.