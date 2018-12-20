Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with precipitation will dominate today in most regions of the country. Sunny weather is forecast in western regions only. Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and gusting wind are expected in some areas.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions will wake up to foggy and windy weather today with snowstorm to hit some areas.



Wind speed in Pavlodar region will increase to 15-20mps. Fog and ground blizzard are forecast as well.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and ground blizzard will strike some areas.



Gusts of wind in Mangistau region will rise to 15-20mps.



Fog and black ice are expected in Kyzylorda region.



Fog and ground blizzard are forecast in Akmola region.



Foggy weather is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions and at night in Karaganda region.