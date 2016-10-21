Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in south-western and south-eastern regions today. Other regions will be hit by snowfall. Snow drift, black ice, fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in some areas as well.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice are predicted for Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Atyrau regions.

Fog is expected in Mangistau, Pavlodar regions and in the morning in Karaganda region.

Black ice is forecast in North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog and stiff wind are expected in the East Kazakhstan region too.