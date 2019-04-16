Fogs and rains in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is set to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of precipitation will be low only in the northwest of the country. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, hail, black ice, and stiff wind will persist across Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, and Almaty regions. Gusts of 23-25 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Parts of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Zhambyl, Almaty, and Turkestan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.



Roads will be coated with ice in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.