Fokker representative to arrive in Kazakhstan to investigate emergency landing of Bek Air plane

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A representative of Fokker, a Dutch aircraft manufacturer, will arrive in Kazakhstan to investigate the emergency landing of Bek Air plane at the Astana Airport.

“Yesterday we informed the manufacturer of Fokker about the incident. Their representative is arriving in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Today [on Monday -editor] I was at the Ministry of Investments and Development and asked to include Fokker representative in the commission. Moreover, the company told us that they will repair the plane. The company will send its specialists and together with our engineers they will recover the plane which will be returned to exploitation,” the head of the company said.

According to him, the plane was assembled in 1994, its cycle made only 35,000 landings with 90,000 planned ones.

Source: www.time.kz