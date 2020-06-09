Food Corporation NC 100% shares to be transferred to republican ownership

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One hundred percent of the block of shares of NC Food Corporation JSC will be transferred to republican ownership in accordance with a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated May 27 «On some issues of the National Company ‘Food Contract Corporation’», Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of NC Food Corporation.

NC Food Corporation participates in ensuring the food security of the country through quantitative and qualitative preservation of the food grain reserve, contributes to the stabilization of the domestic grain market and the development of exports.

On July 5, 2007 Food Contract Corporation Joint - Stock Company was assigned the status of the National Company.