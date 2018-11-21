Football: Euro 2020 qualifying draw pots confirmed

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Euro 2020 qualifying draw pots were confirmed Wednesday, with 55 UEFA nations to be drawn into 10 qualifying groups for the Dec. 2 qualifiers.

The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 will commence in March. The winner and runner-up in each of the 10 groups will automatically qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020 final tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.

Twenty teams will qualify from the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and four will qualify from the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2020.

The pots for the draw were decided by the overall rankings.



The pots are as follows:



UEFA Nations League pot (4): Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, England

Pot 1 (6): Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland

Pot 2 (10): Germany, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 3 (10): Slovakia, Turkey, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland, Bulgaria, Israel

Pot 4 (10): Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Greek Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia

Pot 5 (10): Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands

Pot 6 (5): Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino