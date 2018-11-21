  • kz
    Football: Euro 2020 qualifying draw pots confirmed

    19:23, 21 November 2018
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Euro 2020 qualifying draw pots were confirmed Wednesday, with 55 UEFA nations to be drawn into 10 qualifying groups for the Dec. 2 qualifiers.

    The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 will commence in March. The winner and runner-up in each of the 10 groups will automatically qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020 final tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Twenty teams will qualify from the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and four will qualify from the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2020.

    The pots for the draw were decided by the overall rankings.


    The pots are as follows:


    UEFA Nations League pot (4): Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, England

    Pot 1 (6): Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland

    Pot 2 (10): Germany, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

    Pot 3 (10): Slovakia, Turkey, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland, Bulgaria, Israel

    Pot 4 (10): Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Greek Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia

    Pot 5 (10): Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands

    Pot 6 (5): Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino

