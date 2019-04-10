Football: Europa League quarterfinals to kick off

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first-leg matches will kick off on Thursday.

Spanish clubs Villarreal and Valencia will meet in the quarterfinals, Anadolu Agency reports.

After overturning a two-goal deficit to eliminate France's Rennes, English club Arsenal will face Italy's Napoli in the quarterfinals.

After eliminating Dinamo Zagreb, Portuguese club Benfica will take on Frankfurt, which eliminated Inter.

English club Chelsea, a cup favorite, will take on Slavia Prague, which eliminated Sevilla.

The second-leg matches will be played on April 18.

The quarterfinal first-leg matches are as follows:

Arsenal (ENG) v Napoli (ITA)

Villarreal (ESP) v Valencia (ESP)

Benfica (POR) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Slavia Praha (CZE) v Chelsea (ENG)