Football fans watched UEFA EURO-2016 final together in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The authorities of Astana provided the football fans of Astana an opportunity to watch the UEFA EURO-2016 together.

The fans were invited to KazMedia Hall to watch the final game of the UERO-2016 and the second place where the game was broadcast was the big screen located on Nurzhol Boulevard between Keruen shopping center and "Severnoe Siyanie" residential complex. This new screen is 11 meters high and 17 meters wide.