Football Federation of Kazakhstan and Qatar Football Association signed agreement on cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agreement on cooperation between the Football Federation of Kazakhstan and the Qatar Football Association within the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Qatar.

As the press service of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan informs, president of the Federation representing Kazakhstan Yerlan Kozhagapanov and vice president of the Qatar Association, vice president of the Asian Football Confederation Saud Al Mohannadi signed the agreement.

The document covered many spheres of cooperation including exchange of experience at all levels (referees, trainers, children), cooperation in terms of football infrastructure, joint administrative work (marketing, organization of events and tournaments) and interaction in organization of the work of the national teams of Kazakhstan and Qatar of all ages.