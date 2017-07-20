  • kz
    Football legends to descend on Astana

    12:25, 20 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Football legend players are expected to participate in the international tournament EXPO 2017 Football Cup organized within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017.

    The football tournament will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium on August 5. It is an analogue of the Legends Cup in which 5 field players and a goalkeeper play a 40-minute match.

    Football teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and the world will clash at the stadium. Fans will get a chance to see Kevin Kuranyi, Dino Baggio, Marco Delvecchio, Jari Litmanen, Hernan Crespo, Jean-Pierre Papin, Roman Shirokov, Valery Karpin, Alexander Filimonov play live.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by national legends, including Oleg Voskoboinikov, Igor Avdeyev, Andrey Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Andrey Finonchenko.

    Fan meeting and autograph session will be organized for fans on the territory of Astana EXPO-2017 on August 4. Young football talents will attend a master class at the Astana Arena Stadium on August 6.

    EXPO 2017 Astana Sport Football
