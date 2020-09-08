  • kz
    Football: Lionel Messi back to Barcelona training

    09:36, 08 September 2020
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday after deciding to stay at the club for one more season, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Posting a video, Barcelona said on Twitter: ''Leo Messi begins preseason training.''

    Messi on Friday announced that he had chosen to remain at Barcelona for this season after a contract dispute with the Spanish side.

    On Aug. 25 the 33-year-old player moved to leave the team on a free transfer and was absent from last week's training sessions.

    He renewed his deal with Barcelona in 2017, and his deal is set to end on June 30, 2021.


    Sport Football World News
