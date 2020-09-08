Football: Lionel Messi back to Barcelona training
09:36, 08 September 2020
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday after deciding to stay at the club for one more season, Anadolu Agency reports.
Posting a video, Barcelona said on Twitter: ''Leo Messi begins preseason training.''
Messi on Friday announced that he had chosen to remain at Barcelona for this season after a contract dispute with the Spanish side.
On Aug. 25 the 33-year-old player moved to leave the team on a free transfer and was absent from last week's training sessions.
He renewed his deal with Barcelona in 2017, and his deal is set to end on June 30, 2021.