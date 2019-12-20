Football: PSG superstar Mbappe tops value list

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the world's most valuable football player with a market value of €225 million ($250.5 million).

One of the world’s leading audit and advisory companies, KPMG Football Benchmark said in a statement on Thursday that 20-year-old French forward Mbappe tops the most valuable players' list with €225 million.

His teammate at PSG, Brazilian star Neymar, 27, is in the second place with €185 million value ($206 million).

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Barcelona's 32-year-old Argentine superstar Lionel Messi comes third in this list as he has a market value of €180 million ($200.4 million).

A world famous superstar from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus isn't among the top 10 most valuable players.

Hakan Ucak -- a KPMG Sports official in Turkey -- said that Mbappe is now taking firm steps to be the world's best player.

«Despite being 20 years old, Mbappe broke many records and managed to be the world's most expensive player in a young age,» Ucak said and adding that the French international will become more popular if he joins Real Madrid.

Mbappe joined PSG in the 2017 summer. He scored 76 goals and made 41 assists in 105 matches for Paris.

A former Monaco regular, Mbappe helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.