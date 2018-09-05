Football: Ronaldo top earner of top-tier Italian league

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Italian club Juventus' new striker Cristiano Ronaldo with his €31 million annual salary, earns three times higher than the second best-paid player (€9.5 million of Gonzalo Higuain, AC Milan) in Italy's top-tier football league, Serie A.

Following his move from Spain's Real Madrid on a three-year contract for €100 million to Juventus, the 33-year-old striker has yet to score after his first three games in the Serie A, Anadolu Agency reports.

Portuguese striker's annual salary exceeds the combined payment 10 Serie A clubs make to their players: Atalanta, Cagliari, Chievo, Empoli, Frosinone Calcio, Genoa, Parma, Sassuolo, Spal 2013, and Udinese.

Ronaldo's Turkish team-mate Emre Can is also on the list of the highest paid players in the Serie A with an annual €5 million fee.