Football school for special kids to open in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A memorandum has been signed in Karaganda to open a football school for children with special needs, the regional administration's press service reports.

"It is a very important social project. We have to support kids suffering from cerebral palsy. Unfortunately, there are a lots of children with special needs. Children will have an opportunity to study and live at the boarding school. We have already started building the pitch," director of the grassroots football, department of the Kazakhstan's Football Federation, Yerlan Zhamantayev said.



70 pupils aged 10 or older with various forms of cerebral palsy may enter the football school. The rules for children with special needs have been changed: the team consists of seven players; the match is divided into two halves lasting 20 minutes each.



It is noteworthy, UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) has also supported the project. UEFA specialists will arrive in Karaganda to help the local coaches teach kids with special needs. Next year Karaganda children are expected to take part in the world football championship for children with special needs.



The similar school works in Almaty.