Football transfer rumors: Aymeric Laporte to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - While humans sleep, Pep Guardiola sees. He spots flaws, although, to him, spotted flaws sound like oxymorons and few things offend him more than oxymorons, except maybe trouser creases and José Mourinho. But Pep spots flaws. Then eliminates them. Not brutishly, of course, but with the pristine white-collar deadliness of a crack bureaucrat. It is Pep's way.

It works for him. It makes him a right eff word. Flawless. All of which is blues forVincent Kompany, apparently. Because a report today in the equally flawless Sun claims that Pep has had all he can take of the Belgian's injury woes and, besides, he prefers centre-backs with more ball-playing ability. So Pep has reached for the bespoke remote control pad given to him by Manchester City. Pointed it at Kompany. And pressed DELETE.

Eight years of service, injuries and statesmanlike interviews gone, just like that. Once an eligible buyer has been found and Kompany escorted off the premises in preparation of Pep's arrival, Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Bilbao will be brought in as a replacement. Then all will be right with the world. Except for about six other positions in City's team. But Pep will sort them out too and we'll likely read more details about those plans over the coming weeks. It's almost as if someone is leaking Pep's thoughts to weaken the already waifish morale at City ahead of a potential Champions League meeting with Pep's current team, Bayern Munich. The magnificent David Alaba, as it happens, is already being linked with a move from Bayern to Manchester City. Working with exceptionally gifted players is a key tenet of Pep's intricate coaching philosophy, The Guardian reports.

Morale, meanwhile, is not high at City's even more flawed neighbours, either. Manchester United will try to make themselves feel better by getting close to Santos's 18-year-old trickster Thiago Maia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's man has been hawking his client around top Premier League sides and Arsenal, for one, would be happy for their fans to think they are ready to do a deal for the serial champion. Arsenal would also have no problem with their fans believing that reports of the club making a really vigorous effort to signGonzalo Higuaín from Napoli are true. Back in the days when Arsène Wenger, rather than Leicester or West Ham, regularly picked up top Ligue 1 talent, there would have been little doubt that Arsenal were tracking the exciting Rennes winger Ousmane Dembéle, but now reports linking him to Chelsea and Bayern seem more plausible.

Chelsea's new manager, Antonio Conté, is keen for his new club to sign N'Golo Kanté, presumably because John Obi Mikel has been getting away with it for too long. Conté is keen to bring Leonardo Bonucci with him from Italy on the grounds that the 28-year-old is the ideal long-term replacement for John Terry. The Roma defender Kostas Manolas is also being sought, possibly as a long-term replacement for Papy Djilobodji.

West Ham are eyeing up the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Havard Nordtveit.

Finally, Gary Neville has reportedly hinted that he will leave Valencia this summer. Of course, there has been an even stronger clue in Valencia's results.