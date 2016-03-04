Football transfer rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos hand in transfer requests?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester City have decided that if they're going to be serious about helping Pep Guardiola win the Europa League next season they will have to sort out their defence once and for all. That's the defence they sorted out once and for all when they brought Eliaquim Mangala in for the same cost as 10 Challenger 2 tanks. Yes, that one.

That absolutely watertight unit they sealed shut by pasting £28.5m worth of Nicolás Otamendi on top of it. Oh. Having watched the Argentina international make David Luiz look like a sensible centre-back in recent league games, City transfer bods are going to have another go at it. Only this time they'll look closer to home. Well, West Ham to be precise, where Angelo Ogbonna's measured physicality and sense enough to know that it's not a good idea to go haring towards the touchline when three attacking midfielders are bearing down on you, has helped Slaven Bilic's side creep up behind City, lean over them just a tad, and shout "boo!" down their lughole.

Mind you, they'll have to fight off competition from their crazy neighbours, Manchester United, who are enjoying a decent bit of form at present despite having hardly a fit defender in the Old Trafford house and a squad so young that many of them would have to carry ID with them to watch Deadpool at the pictures. If United do go toe-to-toe with City for Ogbonna, they'll have to spend a good deal more than the £10m he cost West Ham from Juventus last summer, The Guardian reports.

It seems that Antonio Conte has taken a look at Chelsea's midfield and decided it's a Miralem Pjanic short of the kind of midfield he would like to inherit if he was to take the job at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea detectives have donned their macs and done some scouting around and come to the conclusion that if they posted £31m the way of Roma there'll be Pjanic on the streets of London. Sorry.

Serie A goalscoring god Gonzalo Higuáin is apparently unhappy with life at Napoli because he's still upset about being called chubby by the president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, even though that jibe happened in 1897 and actually appears to have helped him to become the lean, mean, scoring machine that has made Napoli into serious Serie A title contenders for the first time in decades. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG are interested in the £62m-rated striker. How much? Ah, let's have another go at that: Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are interested in the £62m-rated striker.

Sticking with Serie A, Fiorentina would like a feather-toed, none-too-quick, older-than-you-think, young creator in midfield next season. Oh, and they want him for nothing. Step forward Liverpool's João Teixeira. The Portuguese 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Jürgen Klopp will give him a bear hug and happily send him on his way in June.

Klopp's focus will be on trying to add some granite to his Liverpool midfield. Sorry, that should be Granit, Granit Xhaka to be precise, who has been harping on about moving to England for a while now. The 23-year-old Swiss Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder won't be cheap, though. Anfield beancounters will have to stump up around £37m to lure him to Liverpool 4.

Poor Mönchengladbach, they might not have a midfield left next season. You see,Arsenal and West Ham are set to duke it out for Hazard Nordtveit when his contract expires in the summer. Nordtveit used to play for Arsenal's under-21s, but they decided he wasn't good enough six years ago and told him to pack his bags. Perhaps they can re-sign the defensive midfielder and decide exactly the same thing all over again which would do wonders for the lad's confidence.

Someone in Spain reckons that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have handed in transfer requests at Real Madrid. Someone else in Spain reckons that Zinedine Zidane will be replaced by Juventus's Massimiliano Allegri in the summer.

And Everton and West Brom are circling Elland Road in the hope of rescuing young Leeds winger Alex Mowatt from the sorry mess there. They believe he could get a more stable football upbringing in the world's most unstable league.