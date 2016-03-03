Football transfer rumors: Mario Götze to Liverpool? Zaha to Beijing Guoan?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Wilfried Zaha could find himself the subject of a summer Chinese takeaway if reports in the Sun are to be believed. The tabloid claims that representatives of Beijing Guoan made enquiries about his availability during the January transfer window and will return with a more concrete offer of £15m come season's end. Young Wilf rejoined Palace for £3m after his less than productive £15m move to Manchester United drew to a close.

Based in the Chaoyang District, the most populous of Beijing, the Chinese Super League club is believed to have previously approached Brendan Rodgers with a view to installing him as manager, only for him to turn them down. Now Alberto Zaccheroni is in charge and evidently likes the cut of young Wilf's jib. Whether or not the 23-year-old will fancy the idea of treading the path to the Far East remains to be seen, but the prospect of broadening his cultural horizons while simultaneously sticking his snout in the apparently bottomless money trough from which players such as Alex Teixeira, Jackson Martínez, Ramires and Ezequiel Lavezzi are already dining is surely worth considering, The Guardian reports.

Liverpool feature prominently in today's transfer talk, following on from our man on the Merseyside beat's revelation that increased profits at the club mean that Jürgen Klopp will be given a sizeable war chest with which to bolster his squad during the summer. "Bayern Munich's Mario Götze, the Udinese midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Leicester City's young left-back Ben Chilwell are all targets for a manager who has already recruited Schalke's central defender Joël Matip and Red Star Belgrade's playmaker Marko Grujic for next season," wrote Andy Hunter, while TalkSport say Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka is also being monitored by Liverpool. With Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabialso being linked with a move to Anfield, dressing room space is likely to be a premium, so it's no great surprise to learn that Christian Benteke, Mario Balotelliand João Carlos Teixeira will be ushered towards the door marked "Do One" to free up a few pegs. Indeed, some reports suggest Teixeira has already agreed to join Serie A side Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte hasn't yet been appointed Chelsea manager for next season, but has already "recommended" that the club sign Roma midfielders Miralem Pjanicand Radja Nainggolan, according to The Times. Despite holding reportedly productive talks with Roman Abramovich's chief negotiator and right-hand woman Marina Granovskaia, the Italy manager may not be the shoo-in for the Chelsea job that many consider him to be. Jorge Sampaoli, Massimiliano Allegriand Diego Simeone are all understood to be still in the running, while some say the best man for the job is Guus Hiddink, the fellow already doing it.

If Emmanuel Eboué is seen as a potential solution then Sunderland's defensive problems are clearly far more serious than the Rumour Mill originally thought. The 32-year-old former Arsenal full-back is currently unattached but has been training with Sam Allardyce's side and is apparently on the verge of being offered a contract. The Ivorian has not played competitive senior football for almost two campaigns, having been banished to the Galatasaray under 21s by Cesare Prandelli during his final season at the Turkish club and having been out of employment ever since. Of course, cynics might argue that a recent lack of exposure to competitive football ought to ensure he'll feel very much at home at the Stadium of Light.

Pink paper Gazzetta dello Sport say Juventus are ready to pounce if, as expected, Real Madrid decide to get rid of Isco this summer. Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder from Benalmádena, who along with James Rodríguez, is reported to have incurred the wrath of team-mates and Real Madrid officials for visiting a local nightclub following their team's defeat at the hands of Atlético in the Madrid derby last weekend. Having perused a selection of the videos on the website of Opium Madrid, the Rumour Mill can see why two cashed-up young footballers might be tempted to head to the establishment in a bid to unwind and put the stresses of the working week behind them, but club captain Sergio Ramos was less understanding and has apparently "had a word".