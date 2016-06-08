Football transfer rumors: Mourinho planning Manchester United clearout?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - José Mourinho has set about making himself as popular in the Manchester United changing room as he was in the Chelsea one, and has drawn up a list of 13 players for Ed Woodward to equalize. To no one's great surprise Juan Mata is at the top of it, followed by ... deep breath ... Ander Herrera, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marouane Fellaini, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick and Memphis Depay. Oh, and Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Guillermo Varela, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero might want to watch their step too. Basically, he wants to keep Wayne Rooney, David de Gea and Anthony Martial and just about everyone else can locate their hook then sling it, The Guardian reports.

In their places, Mourinho will promote the kids as usual sign Atlético Madrid's Saul Ñíguez, Pachuca's Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, and then prove to Chelsea fans that he still loves them by relieving them of Nemanja Matic. Manchester United, it turns out, are short of tall men to stand around looking confused and immobile in front of their back four. Meanwhile Zlatan Ibrahimovicsays he has some big news to deliver on Tuesday, but it may just be a range of low-key, hyper-normal sportswear.



Across Manchester, Pep Guardiola is not to be outdone. He's given Martín Demichelis, Yaya Touré and Pablo Zabaleta their marching orders, and has his eye on Athletic Bilbao's defender Aymeric Laporte and the Arsenal full-back HéctorBellerín. In order to keep under pressure newspaper sub editors happy, he also hopes to sign quick-fix headline Leroy Sané, though there is no news on Leroy's brothers Justin and Aladdin.



Keen to show he can keep up in the splashing-money-about stakes, Antonio Conte has located the transfer war chest that Chelsea hid from Mourinho last season. He's still dangling some of it in front of Roma in the hope of luring Radja Nainggolan to Stamford Bridge. Roma want £31m, Chelsea don't want to pay it, and the player himself - from Belgium (average days of rain per year: 132) - says he doesn't fancy London (average days of rain per year: 110) because it "rains all the time". Meanwhile, Roma are also trying to thwart Conte's attempts to sign their newly signed defender Antonio Rudiger but the Chelsea manager will get over that by buying Álvaro Morata and bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the Bridge.



Conte wants Kanté too and is attempting to prise N'Golo from Leicester, who have more or less admitted defeat on that one. Leicester will bid £12m for Nice'sNampalys Mendy to replace him, though may be boosted by the news that Jamie Vardy is having second thoughts about heading to Arsenal.



West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan has been bandying it about that the club have bids in for five players, while his son has been shooting down stories that two of those bids are for Arsenal's Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Social Media Outrage Platform.



Finally, Liverpool are interested in Porto's box-to-box midfielder Héctor Herrerawhile Jürgen Klopp wants reunite with Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin. Arsenal'sCalum Chambers is considering doing one to Watford on loan next season andAndros Towsend is all set to jump ship from Newcastle to join Crystal Palace.