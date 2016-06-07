Football transfer rumors: Riyad Mahrez to Arsenal with Jamie Vardy?

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Poor Leicester. Victoria Park has barely recovered from that enormous celebration party and already their title-winning team is at risk of falling apart. Days after The Guardian broke the news (despite whatever Sky sources might think) that Arsenalwant to lure Jamie Vardy away, now Arsène Wenger apparently wants to take Riyad Mahrez too.

Arsenal would like to complete the Vardy business by the start of the European Championship - and if anything it could be construed as a neat ploy from Wenger, a piece of national service, to disrupt the preparations of one of England's key players, The Guardian reports.



Indeed the Mill is feeling malnourished because of the Euros. In general, players are too occupied by doing their jobs and focusing on - cliche alert - the task at hand rather than manoeuvring for potential transfers. That results in even slimmer pickings for the rumour generators.



N'Golo Kanté might be tempted to join French failures PSG, who are willing to give the 25-year-old bundles of cash and a five-year contract to ensure every domestic title and their annual booting out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals. Still, at least Danny Drinkwater is getting plenty of rest.



In turn, Claudio Ranieri reportedly has an eye on the Watford captain, Troy Deeney, and Southampton's Shane Long, who would be a good replacement for Vardy on the basis that he too never stops running.



PSG are also keen on Philippe Coutinho and willing to pay Liverpool £25m for the Brazilian's services, while John Stones has again been linked with moves everywhere.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic (evidently an exception to the above Euros rule) has promised a big announcement on Tuesday - the launch of a new clothing line! Fear not, though, Manchester United, because he is still interested in joining his old pal José Mourinho.



In more good news for the oh so long-suffering fans of United, David de Gea will be staying put because Real Madrid no longer want to bring him home and Mourinho has made a £35m bid to sign the Valencia midfielder André Gomes.



Last and certainly least, reality TV star Mark Wright has been offered a role at Sunderland after impressing Sam Allardyce during last night's Soccer Aid kickabout, according to Chris Kamara, who last season had the temerity to call out a journalist live on TV for making the wild suggestion that Mourinho wanted to go to United.