LONDON. KAZINFORM So now we know. Who's in and who's out. The best of the best in Europe, and Jordan Henderson, will spend the next few weeks in the shop window, but firmly behind the glass. Meddle as all the Mr 15%s might, it's those cast aside that will be moving and shaking in the shadows while Euro 2016 plays out. So the Mill is feeding off scraps until then ... but that's just why the Mill is paid the big bucks. First up, an Anglo-French tête-à-tête in the boardroom with Tottenham's Daniel Levy in one corner and Jean-Michel Aulas of Lyon in the other. Levy wants one-time Lyon goal machine Alexandre Lacazette because West Ham want him and he's willing to pay £24m of Tottenham's summer funds to make it happen. Aulas wants £30m and he's given Levy until the end of June to come up with it. Venting his frustration, Levy's slapped an £8m price tag on the closest thing he could find, which happened to be Alex Pritchard. Poor lamb.

Better news across north London though, and Arsenal have been given hope in their chase of Borussia Dortmund’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is – wait for it – “considering his options”, according to his agent. He doesn’t fancy what’s on the table at Dortmund and is perusing potential destinations. Indeed Chelsea are also hot on the case and Tottenham don’t want to miss out on all the fun either, putting their tabs Mkhitaryan’s way and keeping them there. Spurs are also casting longing glances towards Watford’s Troy Deeney.

Spending is the new saving for Arsène Wenger and he’s eyeing up Internazionale’s Colombian defender Jeison Murillo, who may be joined in London by Milan’sCarlos Bacca – for he is interesting West Ham at £16m. The Hammers are also ready to rubberstamp their £13.3m capture of Gokhan Tore from Besiktas, which will free up some cold hard currency for the Turkish champions to prise Arjen Robben away from Bayern Munich. Bayern meanwhile, have said no siree to Real Madrid’s attempts to start negotiations for David Alaba despite an opening gambit of €50m.

Jürgen Klopp’s interest in raiding Napoli for Gonzalo Higuain is well known but the Liverpool manager is now planning a double raid, eyeing up a move to bringPepe Reina back to Anfield. The Mill will file that one under stranger things have happened but the plot doth thicken with the news that Napoli want to hijack Liverpool’s move for Piotr Zielinski, currently employed as a winger for Empoli. The cheek of it.

In-man-that-never-learns-turns-over-a-new-leaf news, José Mourinho says he’ll play nice with Pep Guardiola but he’s willing to point his sharp elbows in Barcelona’s direction to keep them away from his pursuit of Sevilla’s Grzegorz Krychowiak. The Poland international may be joined out the Sevilla exit door by their sporting director Monchi. Everton want the man behind Sevilla’s prolonged Europa League success and are likely to be put off by the Spanish club’s €5m buyout clause.

Chelsea meanwhile, have not come to their senses just yet. The England U21 sidethat won the Toulon tournament may have been littered with their castaway loanees but Antonio Conte wants the Roma full-back Antonio Rüdiger waiting for him when he arrives, and he’ll happily fight PSG to get him. In further Chelsea news, Perception’s Pato doesn’t think he has at future at Stamford Bridge.

Manager news now and the third person’s Steve Evans has left Leeds United, who are expected to appoint Garry Monk while Roberto Di Matteo is all set to sign on the dotted line at Aston Villa.

Adebayo Akinfenwa meanwhile, is worried WhatsApp isn’t working.

