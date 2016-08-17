Football transfer rumours: Cesc Fàbregas heading to Real Madrid?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Mill knows from daily experience that there are different ways to react to adversity. You can fight, flee or - and this is generally our preferred option - sit in the corner rocking back and forth weeping solemnly until it all goes away. Cesc Fàbregas and Yaya Touré, who have been marginalised by their new coaches at Chelsea and Manchester City, have reacted differently to their changing circumstances.

If today's rags are to be believed, Fàbregas wants to complete a dream move from Chelsea to Real Madrid after being left out of Monday night's win over West Ham. Touré, however, wants to stay and fight for every last penny of his £11m contract, and to hell with playing any football for the next year.

In other Etihad-sponsored news, "Pep" Guardiola wants to replace tunnel shouterJoe Hart with Barcelona keeper Claudio Bravo.

Across Manchester, José Mourinho's wants to pay £30m for Santos's Gabriel Barbosa, who has starred in the Olympics. Leicester, Bayern Munich, Internazionale, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Grimsby also have eyes for the striker known as Gabigol.

Spurs have their eyes fixed firmly, lovingly, desirously on Leicester midfielderDanny Drinkwater.

Alan Pardew has a chequebook, and he's not afraid to use it: he wants to spend the Bolasie millions on Moussa Sissoko and Christian Benteke.

Arsenal are still favourites to sign Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, provided they pay £30m. Another Germany defender, FC Köln's Jonas Hector, is wanted by celebration specialist Antonio Conte.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was delighted to find £21m in an old baseball cap and plans to spend every last penny on Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani. The Baggies also hope to sign Leicester's Jeffrey Schlupp.

Some final rumours: Watford will sign Juventus midfielder Roberto Pererya,Valencia will sign the Watford midfielder Mario Suárez, Sunderland's Liam Bridcutt is off to Leeds and someone at the Olympics has green wee.

